Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.65. 230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $81.37.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.