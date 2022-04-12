Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.65. 230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,950,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 53,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period.

