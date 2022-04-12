Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Update

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 920.7% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SSAA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,044. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 4,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,815,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,355,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 471,743 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 561,748 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,159,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 896,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 435,422 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

