Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNRW remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065. Banner Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

