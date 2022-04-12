First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the March 15th total of 676,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

FEM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

