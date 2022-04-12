Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Decreases By 85.4%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RANJY traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.9849 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

