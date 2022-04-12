Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 509.0% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SDH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,976. Global Internet of People has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

