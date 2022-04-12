Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 591 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 422,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,977,476. The stock has a market cap of $186.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

