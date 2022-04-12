$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.74. 6,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $353,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

