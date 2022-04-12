Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,752,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,083. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $93.14 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

