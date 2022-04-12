eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up to $17.21

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $17.93. eXp World shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4,734 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on EXPI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,433 shares of company stock worth $8,567,247. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
