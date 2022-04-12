eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up to $17.21

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $17.93. eXp World shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4,734 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,433 shares of company stock worth $8,567,247. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

