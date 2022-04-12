29,787 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,932. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.