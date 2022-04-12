ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Up to $17.43

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $18.23. ADTRAN shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 486 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

The company has a market cap of $884.62 million, a PE ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

