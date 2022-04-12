Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $34.44

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.44, but opened at $35.98. Prothena shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 2,238 shares traded.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

