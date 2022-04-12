Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.36. Expro Group shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 202 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

