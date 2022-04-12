TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $25.55

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $26.82. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 80 shares traded.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after buying an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $5,451,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $3,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

