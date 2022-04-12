Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Halliburton traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 96443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

