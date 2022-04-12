First United Co. (FUNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

First United has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First United to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,598. The company has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

