Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 5.4% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.10. 49,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,523,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,601 shares of company stock valued at $44,225. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $751,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

