Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 5.7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.95 and last traded at $115.93. 16,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,371,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,423 shares of company stock worth $57,252,179. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

