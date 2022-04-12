Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 5.7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.95 and last traded at $115.93. 16,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,371,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,423 shares of company stock valued at $57,252,179 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

