Kin (KIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.39 Million

Kin (KIN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,781.16 or 0.11875892 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00212084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00191017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

