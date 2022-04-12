Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.14.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

