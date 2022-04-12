The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 3rd Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79,548 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 9.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.22% of Home Depot worth $957,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $306.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.22 and its 200 day moving average is $360.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

