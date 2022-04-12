Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $47.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.72 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

