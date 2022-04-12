Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

