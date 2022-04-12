Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $30.59

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.59, but opened at $32.19. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 4,499 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,124,000 after purchasing an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

