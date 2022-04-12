Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.72. Canaan shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 28,508 shares trading hands.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
