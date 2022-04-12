Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.72. Canaan shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 28,508 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Canaan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Canaan by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Canaan by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

