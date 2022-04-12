Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 81,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,374. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $634.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

