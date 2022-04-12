Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after buying an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.86. 8,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.98. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $274.93 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 169.62 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.