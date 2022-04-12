Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,042 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.6% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. 177,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,959. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.