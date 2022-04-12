Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,129. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

