Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $174.35. 76,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.