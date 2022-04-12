Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.61

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 1894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.