Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.80

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 4119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $538.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

