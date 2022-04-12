Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.25

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 108384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Mosaic by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

