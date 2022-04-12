Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a growth of 2,353.5% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCKA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 161,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

