Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Expands By 2,225.0%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 2,225.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.63. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,643. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $184.58 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

