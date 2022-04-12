Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.83

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 3049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $473.47 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

