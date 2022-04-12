BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.88. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 3,411 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on BBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

About BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.