New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.79. New Gold shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 70,110 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,764 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

