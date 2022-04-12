Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $57.46

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.46, but opened at $56.11. Sanofi shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 57,489 shares changing hands.
SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNY)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
