Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $57.46

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.46, but opened at $56.11. Sanofi shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 57,489 shares changing hands.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

