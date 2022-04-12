SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.28. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

SSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.