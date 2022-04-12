SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.28. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
SSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
