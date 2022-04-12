G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTHX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,499. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $319.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.93. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

