G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTHX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,499. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $319.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.93. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.