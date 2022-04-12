Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Announce -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) will report ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.94). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.93.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

