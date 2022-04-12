Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,159. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

