Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,065 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.56. 9,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,943. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.39.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

