Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $25,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 203,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 20.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 56,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,867. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

