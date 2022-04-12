Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Target by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after buying an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.96. 49,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day moving average is $229.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

