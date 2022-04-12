GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Down 84.5% in March

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTXO traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 177,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,672. GTX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

