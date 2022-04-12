GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Down 84.5% in March

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTXO traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 177,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,672. GTX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
GTX Company Profile (Get Rating)
