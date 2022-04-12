Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Short Interest Update

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKTA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 304,100 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RKTA remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. 30,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,421. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

